Brokerages Set Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) Target Price at $14.67

Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.83.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 9th.

NYSE BE opened at $14.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 3.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.28. Bloom Energy has a 52-week low of $2.44 and a 52-week high of $19.67.

In other news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 56,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.73, for a total value of $716,317.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,129.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 120,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,045.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 544,717 shares of company stock valued at $7,880,786. Corporate insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Bloom Energy by 20.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 37,681 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 185,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 6,770 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 35.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 29,228 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 203.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 699,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 468,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,259,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,048,000 after buying an additional 11,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.26% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

