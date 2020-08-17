Brokerages Anticipate Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB) to Announce -$0.40 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.40) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Solid Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the lowest is ($0.41). Solid Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.76) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.33). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($0.74). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Solid Biosciences.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SLDB. Zacks Investment Research raised Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. SVB Leerink downgraded Solid Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 27th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Solid Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.13.

NASDAQ:SLDB opened at $2.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $117.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.16. Solid Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $13.58.

In other Solid Biosciences news, CEO Ilan Ganot sold 11,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $26,920.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 18,756 shares of company stock valued at $45,390 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 33.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLDB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 8.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 1,037.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 357,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 8,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 57.28% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in identifying and developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, an adeno-associated viral vector-mediated gene transfer, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

