British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) Shares Sold by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $14,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,215,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 42,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 13,496 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,256,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $33.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. British American Tobacco PLC has a 1 year low of $27.32 and a 1 year high of $45.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.19. The firm has a market cap of $77.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BTI. Jefferies Financial Group lowered British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine lowered British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. British American Tobacco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

