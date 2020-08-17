Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Stock Rating Upgraded by BofA Securities

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BofA Securities from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. BofA Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 8.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on EAT. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. OTR Global lowered shares of Brinker International to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Brinker International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.26.

Shares of NYSE:EAT opened at $36.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.63. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $47.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.22.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.59. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 24.65%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kelly C. Baltes sold 6,500 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total value of $199,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 17,761 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 776.6% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 32,565 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 28,850 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 6,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

