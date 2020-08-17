Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.
NASDAQ:BLIN opened at $2.15 on Friday. Bridgeline Digital has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $3.62. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 million, a PE ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.48.
Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Bridgeline Digital had a net margin of 81.83% and a return on equity of 289.52%. The company had revenue of $2.74 million during the quarter.
About Bridgeline Digital
Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create Websites, Web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.
Further Reading: Green Investing
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Bridgeline Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgeline Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.