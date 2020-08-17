Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:BLIN opened at $2.15 on Friday. Bridgeline Digital has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $3.62. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 million, a PE ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.48.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Bridgeline Digital had a net margin of 81.83% and a return on equity of 289.52%. The company had revenue of $2.74 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bridgeline Digital stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bridgeline Digital Inc (NASDAQ:BLIN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,290 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Bridgeline Digital at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create Websites, Web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

