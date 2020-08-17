Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 12,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 11,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 31,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $160.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $138.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.94. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $162.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.84.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $20.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.65%.

UPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. CSFB lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.17.

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 7,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $1,217,475.82. Also, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $1,563,648.75. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

