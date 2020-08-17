Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 103.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 777,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,648,000 after acquiring an additional 394,650 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,219,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 109.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 252,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,872,000 after purchasing an additional 131,953 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 44.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 402,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,167,000 after purchasing an additional 124,467 shares during the period. Finally, Bogle Investment Management L P DE bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter valued at $11,598,000. 63.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SMG opened at $163.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.11. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a 1 year low of $76.50 and a 1 year high of $167.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.90%.

In related news, Director Adam Hanft sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $414,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,445 shares in the company, valued at $4,201,410. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John R. Vines sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.79, for a total value of $235,264.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,752.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 251,933 shares of company stock worth $33,426,094. Company insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SMG. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.50.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

