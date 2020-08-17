Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 20.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,773,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,784 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,965,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,158,000. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,299,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,003,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,885,000 after acquiring an additional 137,891 shares in the last quarter.

BATS NOBL opened at $73.53 on Monday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.91.

