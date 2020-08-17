Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the first quarter valued at $32,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Patterson Companies in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 64.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in Patterson Companies in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Patterson Companies in the first quarter valued at about $175,000. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PDCO opened at $26.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.77 and its 200-day moving average is $20.46. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $12.93 and a one year high of $28.42.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Patterson Companies had a positive return on equity of 11.20% and a negative net margin of 10.72%. Patterson Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is presently 67.10%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Patterson Companies from $23.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine raised Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.06.

Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

