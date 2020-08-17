Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Takes $185,000 Position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd (NYSE:NQP)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd (NYSE:NQP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd by 3.7% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 20,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd by 4.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd by 14.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd by 8.4% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 30,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. 16.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NQP opened at $14.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.61. Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $14.84.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%.

About Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

