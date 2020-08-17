Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Takes $164,000 Position in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,226,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,595,000 after acquiring an additional 125,550 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,288,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,592,000 after buying an additional 294,083 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Radian Group by 20.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,272,000 after acquiring an additional 455,146 shares during the last quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. grew its position in shares of Radian Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 2,259,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,266,000 after purchasing an additional 11,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,217,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,711,000 after purchasing an additional 602,278 shares in the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RDN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Radian Group in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Radian Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Radian Group from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Radian Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

RDN stock opened at $15.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.83. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Radian Group Inc has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $26.32.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.55). Radian Group had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $364.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

In related news, Director Lisa Mumford bought 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.88 per share, for a total transaction of $41,288.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,796.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

