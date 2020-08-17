Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 945 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,856,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,104,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485,288 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,043,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,304,340,000 after purchasing an additional 554,698 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,317,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $372,840,000 after purchasing an additional 533,167 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,130,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,328,000 after purchasing an additional 134,735 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 55.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,103,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,391 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PEG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.77.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $55.17 on Monday. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.75 and a fifty-two week high of $63.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.44.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

In other news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 600 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 5,757 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $310,935.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,595 shares of company stock worth $575,222 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

