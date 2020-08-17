Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 222 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 81.4% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 50.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Danaher by 36.9% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, EVP Rainer Blair sold 3,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.96, for a total transaction of $552,646.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,017,045.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 11,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.61, for a total value of $1,824,028.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,708,339.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 427,955 shares of company stock worth $82,882,475. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $204.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $142.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.87, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.20. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $119.60 and a one year high of $207.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.92.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 17.73%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Danaher from $176.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Danaher from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research raised Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Danaher from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Danaher from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.73.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

