Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,806 Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,458 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,806 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 276,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,406,000 after purchasing an additional 47,065 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 372.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 28,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 22,521 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,003,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 465,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,078,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. 47.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BNS stock opened at $43.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $52.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $31.94 and a 52 week high of $58.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.51 and its 200 day moving average is $43.37.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $7.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th were paid a $0.6555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. CIBC started coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.92.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

