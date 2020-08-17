Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,694 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 36.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,694 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 43,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $339,000. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 15,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,858 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $82.15 on Monday. Duke Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $62.13 and a 52-week high of $103.79. The company has a market capitalization of $60.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.70%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.93.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $126,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,191 shares in the company, valued at $436,615.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 2,272 shares of company stock valued at $189,516 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.