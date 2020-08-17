Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PAG. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 427.1% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 41.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 42.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. 39.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Northcoast Research downgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Benchmark upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Penske Automotive Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.75.

PAG opened at $47.73 on Monday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.99 and a 12-month high of $53.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.35 and a 200-day moving average of $39.34.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

