Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,302 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZEN. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 792.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,765,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $305,070,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231,978 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zendesk by 99.8% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,202,123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,814 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Zendesk by 17.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,218,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $398,051,000 after purchasing an additional 943,914 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Zendesk by 146.0% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,261,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,779,000 after purchasing an additional 749,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Zendesk in the first quarter valued at about $42,854,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $410,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,856,152. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Inamarie Johnson sold 6,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $517,905.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,094,655. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,262 shares of company stock valued at $5,906,319 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZEN opened at $87.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of -55.97 and a beta of 1.32. Zendesk Inc has a 52-week low of $50.23 and a 52-week high of $101.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.07.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.34. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $246.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.82 million. On average, research analysts predict that Zendesk Inc will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Zendesk in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Zendesk from $91.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Zendesk in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Zendesk from $96.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Zendesk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.68.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

