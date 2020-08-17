Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,608 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,160,298 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $97,149,000 after purchasing an additional 416,281 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. XTX Markets LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 116.3% during the 1st quarter. XTX Markets LLC now owns 18,341 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 9,860 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 6,992 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $175,089.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,281. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $4,268,858.44. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $43.77 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $47.74. The company has a market cap of $198.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $23.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.56 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.88.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

