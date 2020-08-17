Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Makes New $201,000 Investment in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,653 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Generac by 1,240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Generac by 158.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Generac in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Generac in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in Generac in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BofA Securities raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Generac from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.50.

In related news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 10,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total transaction of $1,181,470.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,028.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.63, for a total value of $623,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 676,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,279,791.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,292 shares of company stock worth $1,827,620 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GNRC opened at $175.35 on Monday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.43 and a 12-month high of $179.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.03.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.48. Generac had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $546.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

