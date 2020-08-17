Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Invests $245,000 in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional increased its stake in PPG Industries by 144.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Motco increased its stake in PPG Industries by 1,781.3% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 38.5% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $118.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.69 and its 200-day moving average is $103.02. The firm has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.26. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.77 and a 52 week high of $134.36.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 23.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

