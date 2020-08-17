Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 6.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,880,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,068,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,926 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 90,972,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,637,389,000 after acquiring an additional 17,583,436 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,136,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,531,459,000 after acquiring an additional 661,043 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 19.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,979,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,208,763,000 after acquiring an additional 7,299,147 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,365,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285,330 shares during the period. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.07.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $77.71 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $90.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.09. The stock has a market cap of $121.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.78.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

