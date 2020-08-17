Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 127,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 15,833 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 91,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 7,126 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.6% in the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 83,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 10,590 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 15,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 30.6% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $41.67 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $28.46 and a 1-year high of $44.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.00 and a 200 day moving average of $38.20.

