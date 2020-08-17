Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Anthem by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 95,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,244,000 after acquiring an additional 15,083 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Anthem by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,296,000 after acquiring an additional 6,699 shares during the period. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ANTM opened at $283.23 on Monday. Anthem Inc has a 1 year low of $171.03 and a 1 year high of $309.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.14.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.77 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $29.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.37 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.64 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Anthem Inc will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.55%.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cfra upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $290.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Anthem from $362.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $310.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Anthem in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.50.

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 1,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.59, for a total transaction of $313,618.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,957.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

