BMO Capital Markets Raises Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Price Target to $3.50

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $3.25 to $3.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AR. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reissued a sell rating on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Antero Resources from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on Antero Resources from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Antero Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.65.

NYSE AR opened at $4.43 on Friday. Antero Resources has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $4.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 4.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.31.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.15). Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 55.84% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $484.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Antero Resources will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 36.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,925,496 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $17,769,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691,978 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 378.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,036,077 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $35,652,000 after acquiring an additional 11,102,541 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Antero Resources by 6.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,090,694 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $12,930,000 after acquiring an additional 305,213 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Antero Resources by 22.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,824,232 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 872,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $13,266,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

