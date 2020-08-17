Blake J. Jorgensen Sells 5,975 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total value of $833,154.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,703,274.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

EA stock opened at $140.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.80. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.69 and a 12-month high of $147.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,369,475 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,689,788,000 after buying an additional 592,297 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 5.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,019,159 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,404,299,000 after purchasing an additional 750,716 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 24.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,712,001 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,678,620,000 after buying an additional 2,523,364 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,969,701 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,098,835,000 after buying an additional 242,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 4,745.5% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,506,707 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,225,111,000 after purchasing an additional 10,289,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on EA. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.52.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

