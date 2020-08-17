BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance trimmed its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 228.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 46 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its stake in BlackRock by 360.0% in the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 69 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BlackRock from $526.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on BlackRock from $633.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on BlackRock from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on BlackRock from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $600.17.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.53, for a total value of $791,295.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.04, for a total value of $1,052,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,748 shares of company stock worth $29,248,701. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $594.48 on Monday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.98 and a 12 month high of $605.72. The stock has a market cap of $90.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $566.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $512.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.08.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.95. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 29.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $3.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 50.98%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

