BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Now Covered by Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BJ. Loop Capital upped their price objective on BJs Wholesale Club from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on BJs Wholesale Club from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on BJs Wholesale Club from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.81.

Get BJs Wholesale Club alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $41.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.37. BJs Wholesale Club has a 52-week low of $18.84 and a 52-week high of $43.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.12, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.81.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.32. BJs Wholesale Club had a net margin of 1.78% and a negative return on equity of 360.57%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BJs Wholesale Club will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 29,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $1,161,248.41. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 238,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,516,857. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kristyn M. Sugrue sold 27,506 shares of BJs Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $928,052.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,475,065.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 140,697 shares of company stock valued at $5,249,310. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BJ. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the second quarter valued at $760,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in BJs Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,951,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 192.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 236,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,822,000 after purchasing an additional 155,758 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in BJs Wholesale Club by 3,048.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 10,211 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in BJs Wholesale Club by 92.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,830,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,511 shares during the last quarter.

About BJs Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for BJs Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJs Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.