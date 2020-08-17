BitTorrent (BTT) Market Cap Hits $537.34 Million

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded up 15.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. BitTorrent has a market capitalization of $537.34 million and approximately $64.31 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and UPbit. In the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded up 17.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008306 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00157333 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $225.18 or 0.01869881 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00192079 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000963 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00134023 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000169 BTC.

BitTorrent launched on January 20th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 986,714,545,771 tokens. The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent . The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com

BitTorrent can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

