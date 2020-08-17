Bitradio Trading 0.2% Lower Over Last Week (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 17th. In the last week, Bitradio has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Bitradio has a total market capitalization of $93,385.26 and approximately $64.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitradio coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000087 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001345 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00006967 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002359 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000174 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Bitradio

Bitradio is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 14,024,418 coins and its circulating supply is 9,024,414 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io

Buying and Selling Bitradio

Bitradio can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

