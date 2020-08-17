Bitcoin Diamond Price Tops $0.84 on Exchanges (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for $0.84 or 0.00007026 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates, Crex24, Coinnest and CoinBene. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $157.56 million and approximately $7.07 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005029 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000803 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000988 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001534 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00034533 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BtcTrade.im, Coinnest, Gate.io, Exrates, Bithumb, Binance, HitBTC, OKEx, Crex24, Huobi, CoinBene, BigONE, Indodax, Kucoin and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.