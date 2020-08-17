Birinyi Associates Inc. Has $1.82 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Birinyi Associates Inc. trimmed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 32.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,250 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.9% of Birinyi Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 40,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC now owns 5,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 60,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 11,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock opened at $102.41 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.82. The stock has a market cap of $312.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JPM. Atlantic Securities upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. TheStreet raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.89.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

