BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Sells $349,500.00 in Stock

BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total value of $349,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,973 shares in the company, valued at $4,249,416.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Rice also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 11th, Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $373,312.50.

On Tuesday, July 14th, Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total value of $350,062.50.

On Thursday, July 16th, Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $361,875.00.

On Friday, June 19th, Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $306,937.50.

On Thursday, June 11th, Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $281,437.50.

On Thursday, May 28th, Michael Rice sold 516 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total value of $8,704.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $18.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $720.74 million, a P/E ratio of -57.88, a PEG ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 1.54. BioLife Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $7.37 and a 1 year high of $23.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.77.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 million. BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 1.74% and a net margin of 42.52%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BioLife Solutions Inc will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLFS. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 111.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 31.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new position in BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $119,000. 46.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLFS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Benchmark cut BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.94.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

