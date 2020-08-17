Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) PT Raised to $2.00

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) had its target price raised by Maxim Group from $1.00 to $2.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

BIOC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Brookline Capital Management began coverage on shares of Biocept in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Biocept from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 18th.

Shares of BIOC stock opened at $0.90 on Thursday. Biocept has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.50.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Biocept had a negative net margin of 463.52% and a negative return on equity of 185.80%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biocept will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Biocept stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biocept Inc (NASDAQ:BIOC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 457,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.96% of Biocept as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Biocept Company Profile

Biocept, Inc, an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell (CTC) and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The company's cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms.

