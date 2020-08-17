BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for BIO-TECHNE’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.20 and the lowest is $1.08. BIO-TECHNE reported earnings of $1.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that BIO-TECHNE will report full-year earnings of $5.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.33 to $5.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.34 to $6.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BIO-TECHNE.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $175.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.70 million. BIO-TECHNE had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 31.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on BIO-TECHNE from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. BidaskClub lowered BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on BIO-TECHNE in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.44.

In related news, Director Robert V. Baumgartner sold 5,000 shares of BIO-TECHNE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.42, for a total transaction of $1,332,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,221 shares in the company, valued at $3,788,758.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 5,995 shares of BIO-TECHNE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.14, for a total value of $1,559,539.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,264,778.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,121 shares of company stock worth $10,980,262 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BIO-TECHNE during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in BIO-TECHNE by 1,576.9% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in BIO-TECHNE by 19.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in BIO-TECHNE by 139.0% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in BIO-TECHNE during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TECH opened at $261.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. BIO-TECHNE has a 12 month low of $155.17 and a 12 month high of $286.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $269.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.35. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.08, a PEG ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.12.

BIO-TECHNE Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

