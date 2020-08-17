BidaskClub Upgrades Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) to “Hold”

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Jack Henry & Associates from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.71.

Shares of JKHY opened at $194.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 50.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Jack Henry & Associates has a one year low of $123.64 and a one year high of $195.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $181.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 516.7% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 603.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 57.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

