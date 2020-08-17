BidaskClub Upgrades Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) to “Buy”

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

GOSS has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.63.

NASDAQ:GOSS opened at $13.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.53, a quick ratio of 12.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Gossamer Bio has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $27.15. The company has a market cap of $897.85 million, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.75.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.14). As a group, analysts expect that Gossamer Bio will post -3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Bryan Giraudo bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.96 per share, for a total transaction of $25,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 23.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gossamer Bio during the second quarter valued at $232,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 76.1% during the second quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 349,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 150,943 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. grew its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 47.0% in the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,658,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,567,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. increased its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 25.5% during the second quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 7,420,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, without nasal polyps, and chronic spontaneous urticarial; GB002, a platelet-derived growth factor, receptor kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, an oral small molecule that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and GB1275, an oral small molecule for the treatment of oncology indications.

