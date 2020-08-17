BidaskClub Lowers IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) to Buy

BidaskClub lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on IDXX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised IDEXX Laboratories from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $342.83.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $379.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $356.22 and a 200-day moving average of $293.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.85. IDEXX Laboratories has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $407.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.44.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $637.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.98 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 241.52% and a net margin of 18.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 7,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.91, for a total value of $2,369,959.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,369,959.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Giovani Twigge sold 14,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.73, for a total value of $4,329,761.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 740.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,264,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,849 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,868,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,968,000 after purchasing an additional 443,250 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5,034.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 415,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,629,000 after purchasing an additional 407,319 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $70,465,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 19,761.6% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 222,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,790,000 after purchasing an additional 220,935 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

