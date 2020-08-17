Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 60 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,589 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 125.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 752.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,862 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 18,116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. TCF National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 2,363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,604,000. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 6,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.62, for a total value of $1,180,284.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,325,596.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen P. Zelnak, Jr. sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.74, for a total value of $280,449.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,962,232.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,880 shares of company stock worth $5,269,146 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Cfra cut their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $298.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, June 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.35.

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $219.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $215.11 and its 200-day moving average is $210.22. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.08 and a 1 year high of $281.82.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 13.12%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

