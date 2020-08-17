Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 249 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,156 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 8.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,881,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,902,000 after acquiring an additional 474,941 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in First Republic Bank by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,989,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $410,552,000 after purchasing an additional 100,902 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,486,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,158,000 after acquiring an additional 593,575 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,810,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,804,000 after buying an additional 128,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,764,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $227,425,000 after buying an additional 64,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

FRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.41.

Shares of FRC stock opened at $117.34 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.45. The company has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.18. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $70.06 and a one year high of $125.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $943.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.90 million. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

