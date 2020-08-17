Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 820 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 24.8% in the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 309,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,801,000 after purchasing an additional 61,466 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,157,000. Firestone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 33,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $416,000.

IWB stock opened at $187.50 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $120.20 and a twelve month high of $188.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $178.47 and its 200-day moving average is $167.00.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

