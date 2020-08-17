Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 26,052 Shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 295.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,881 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,052 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRMB. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Trimble by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 22,225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Trimble during the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in Trimble by 292.2% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 20,781 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 15,482 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Trimble during the 2nd quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Trimble by 553.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 98,140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after buying an additional 83,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on TRMB shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Trimble from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Trimble from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet raised Trimble from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trimble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

TRMB stock opened at $50.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96. Trimble Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $50.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.29. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.66.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. Trimble had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $733.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.58 million. Equities analysts predict that Trimble Inc will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 30,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $1,470,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,006 shares in the company, valued at $441,564.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 5,535 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $235,735.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,440,194.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,650 shares of company stock valued at $2,314,272 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

