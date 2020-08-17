Bessemer Group Inc. Makes New $1.55 Million Investment in Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 63,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,000. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Revance Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 38.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 5,830 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 23.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 723,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,713,000 after acquiring an additional 136,718 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 9.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,159,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,154,000 after acquiring an additional 103,665 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $1,441,000. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of RVNC stock opened at $24.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 12.45 and a current ratio of 12.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.28. Revance Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $27.97.

RVNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.38.

Revance Therapeutics Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; and in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, adult upper limb spasticity, and chronic migraine.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.