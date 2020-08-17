Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 493.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,110 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,375 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Masco by 50.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Masco during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Masco by 61.2% during the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Masco during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Masco during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $57.96 on Monday. Masco Corp has a 1 year low of $27.04 and a 1 year high of $58.65. The company has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.92 and its 200 day moving average is $45.23.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. Masco had a negative return on equity of 1,729.19% and a net margin of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Masco Corp will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAS shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Masco from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on Masco from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Masco from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Nomura lifted their price target on Masco from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Masco in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.69.

In other Masco news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 46,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total transaction of $2,641,628.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,700,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Renee Straber sold 49,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $2,829,357.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,480,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,614 shares of company stock worth $5,811,312 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

