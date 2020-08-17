Bessemer Group Inc. Has $1.50 Million Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 647.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,309 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 21,056 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 2.0% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,309 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 2.2% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 9,457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 60.3% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 691 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 4.8% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,982 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 4.7% in the second quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 6,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LEN shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Lennar from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine raised Lennar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on Lennar from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Cfra lifted their price target on Lennar from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Lennar from $53.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.08.

In other news, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 40,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total value of $2,456,400.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 335,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,604,344.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total value of $656,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 258,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,987,872.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,000 shares of company stock worth $6,717,650. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $74.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 14.21 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.02. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.42 and a fifty-two week high of $76.69.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 15th. The construction company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 8.71%.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Recommended Story: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.