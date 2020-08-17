Bessemer Group Inc. Has $1.45 Million Position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 294.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ULTA. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 158.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 7,497 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 103,594 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,201,000 after purchasing an additional 21,299 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $225.42 on Monday. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 52 week low of $124.05 and a 52 week high of $342.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $200.93 and a 200-day moving average of $222.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.40.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($2.00). Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sally E. Blount bought 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $193.00 per share, with a total value of $48,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,127. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.55, for a total value of $128,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,512.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Barclays upgraded Ulta Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $263.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.45.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

