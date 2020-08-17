Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 1,139.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,085 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFC. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 142,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 9.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 275,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 7.8% during the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 4.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. 48.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial cut shares of Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

MFC stock opened at $15.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.14. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $21.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.2111 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

