Bessemer Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,937 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,004 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNN. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 723 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 3,161.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Smith & Nephew in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 1,382.1% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SNN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BofA Securities raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of SNN stock opened at $41.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.56. Smith & Nephew plc has a 1 year low of $26.07 and a 1 year high of $52.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.99.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.278 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Smith & Nephew’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

