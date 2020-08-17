Bessemer Group Inc. Buys Shares of 28,100 Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX)

Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,000. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.27% of Tucows at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TCX. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tucows by 8.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tucows by 41.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Tucows by 110.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,917 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tucows by 91.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,232 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tucows in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 56.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on TCX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tucows from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tucows from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tucows from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th.

TCX stock opened at $64.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $686.73 million, a PE ratio of 53.49 and a beta of 1.05. Tucows Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.50 and a 12 month high of $72.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.94 and its 200 day moving average is $56.29.

In other news, CEO Elliot Noss sold 5,000 shares of Tucows stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $346,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,529,515.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

About Tucows

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates in two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment engages in the provision of mobile services under the Ting Mobile name, including the sale of retail telephony services, mobile phone hardware, and related accessories.

