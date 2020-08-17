Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires New Position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 22,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% during the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.47.

RTX opened at $63.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

