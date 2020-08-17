Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) Receives $8.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.33.

BRY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Berry Petroleum from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Berry Petroleum from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Berry Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Berry Petroleum in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Berry Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Berry Petroleum by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,881 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Berry Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Berry Petroleum by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 40,703 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 17,384 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Berry Petroleum by 250.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,634 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 9,034 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BRY opened at $4.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.60. Berry Petroleum has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $11.72.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $33.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.30 million. Berry Petroleum had a negative net margin of 19.63% and a positive return on equity of 9.83%. On average, analysts predict that Berry Petroleum will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Berry Petroleum

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

